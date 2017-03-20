Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame looking for nominees

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is soliciting nominations for its next group of honorees.

The not-for-profit group honors Indiana veterans for service during and after their time in the military. So far the organization has honored 46 men and women. As many as 15 veterans will be part of the next class of honorees.

To be eligible veterans must have been born in Indiana, entered military service in Indiana and lived in Indiana at least eight years.

All branches of the U.S. armed forces, all ages and living and deceased veterans are eligible. Nomination packets are available online and will be accepted through Aug. 1. Inductions will be Nov. 3 at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Lawrence.

The organization plans to start construction on its own building this spring.