Indiana man convicted of killing 5 people wins appeal

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting five people will get another chance before the court that convicted him.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled last week that a Franklin County court should consider David Ison’s 2015 petition that argues he had ineffective counsel and questions whether his guilty plea was voluntary.

The appellate court ruled the lower court erred when it found the only petition properly pending before it was Ison’s original 2014 filing that didn’t make those claims.

Ison was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to the 2011 killings in rural southeastern Indiana. A probable cause affidavit alleges the shootings were linked to Ison’s efforts to buy prescription painkillers.

The Connersville News-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2mMK1FM ) Ison asked the trial court in June to overturn his guilty plea and grant him a new trial.

