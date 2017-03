FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained heavy damage after a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 3400 block of Walden Run around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The garage sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the rest of house sustained smoke damage.

At least one occupant was inside the home when the fire erupted. No injuries were reported.

It is not clear what caused the fire or where the fire started.

The fire is under investigation.