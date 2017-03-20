Colts sign former Titans linebacker Sean Spence

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Sean Spence (55) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won the game 34-26. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis has signed inside linebacker Sean Spence, the latest move in a major defensive overhaul.
In a conference call Monday, Spence told reporters he wants to compete for a starting job and change the atmosphere of the Colts’ defense.
He’ll have plenty of help.
Spence joins a free agent class that includes outside linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo, nose tackle Al Woods and defensive end Margus Hunt. Indy also has re-signed defensive back Darius Butler, and general manager Chris Ballard may not be finished yet.
Spence was Pittsburgh’s third-round pick in 2012. After four seasons with the Steelers, he played with Tennessee last season and had 77 tackles and three sacks — both career highs.

