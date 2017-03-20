Carroll High School show choir team win national competiton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School’s show choir team received a warm welcome Monday after winning a national competition over the weekend.

The team placed first the annual FAME competition in Orlando, Florida.

When they arrived back in town police escorted the team back to school where dozens of proud fans were waiting to greet them.

“It was a lot of great great schools and so we were excited to come out on top,” Carroll’s show choir director Jill Jeran said.

Carroll’s show choir team will head to Chicago on April 21 for the national championship.

