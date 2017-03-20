Another show added to Foellinger Theatre lineup for 2017

The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department announced Monday that Barenaked Ladies will perform at the Foellinger Theatre on Sunday, July 23. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 8 am, Friday, March 24 for $89, $49 and $29 plus a $3 ticket fee.

Barenaked Ladies is still together after nearly three decades, producing 14 studio albums which have collectively sold more than 14 million copies. The band has won eight Juno Awards, earned multiple Grammy nominations, a U.S. chart-topping single, “One Week,” and the theme song to one of TV’s most popular shows, The Big Bang Theory.

To prevent overpaying for Foellinger Theatre tickets on a ticket scalping site, the Parks & Recreation Department recommends that patrons go directly to http://www.foellingertheatre.org and click on “Purchase Theatre Tickets.” That link will lead patrons to a list of concerts with their correct ticket prices and a seating chart, as well as an option to purchase directly from the Parks & Recreation Department.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 260-427-6000 or by visiting 705 East State Blvd., Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm.