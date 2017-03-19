Weight loss program begins tenth season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Season 10 of Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner weight loss program started Sunday.

The program offers contestants the opportunity for a lifestyle change with professional training and expert nutritional assistance from Lutheran Health Network.

This year’s slogan is” Renew Redo Restart.” The organization is “renewing” the lives of 25 people and those that choose to follow along, giving a “redo” to past alumni that for various reasons regained the weight they lost and “restarting” everyone’s lives anew.

Orientation for the program took place at Spiece Fitness.

For more information about the program, visit Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner.