Tractor-trailer carrying diapers overturns on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 pounds of diapers has overturned on an Indianapolis ramp.

The Interstate 70 westbound ramp to Interstate 465 southbound is open, but crews are cleaning up after the truck overturned Sunday morning.

WTHR reports (http://bit.ly/2noQFW4 ) crews successfully moved the truck off the bridge. They were still working to unload the cargo and upright the trailer.

State police say there were no injuries. They say the truck driver was evaluated.

___

Information from: WTHR-TV, http://www.wthr.com/