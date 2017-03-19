Northern Indiana railroad museum set for roof, masonry work

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana museum devoted to railroads is getting closer to some needed roof repairs.

Elkhart’s Board of Public Works recently began soliciting bids for some of the priority repairs the National New York Central Railroad Museum needs.

A city redevelopment commission allocated $500,000 for repairs to the downtown Elkhart museum in October 2015. That money comes from a $6.7 million bond issue officials approved for projects designed to lure more tourists to Elkhart and boost the city center.

Museum coordinator Robin Hume tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2mS9qk8 ) the museum’s roof will be replaced, masonry repairs will be completed and structural repairs made to keep the building intact.

The taxpayer-subsidized museum drew more than 8,000 visitors in 2015 to its four-building campus.

