Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance

NEW YORK (AP) — Meetup.com is taking a leap into the Trump resistance.

The networking site is partnering with a left-leaning labor group and a former Hillary Clinton aide to roll out a platform for organizing people who oppose President Donald Trump.

It’s a risky move for the company, whose millions of U.S. members include many Trump supporters.

But the decision reflects an increasing willingness of some major tech firms to take on the Republican president.

Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman says he believes the company has “a civic duty not to be quiet.”