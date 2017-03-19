Mad Ants ‘blah’ performance leads to big loss to Spurs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants performance against the Austin Spurs was, in a word from head coach Steve Gansey, ‘blah.’

Fort Wayne was inconsistent in their loss to the Spurs on Sunday night, 110-88. They were outrebounded by 15 and never could find a rhythm on offense. Forward Tyler Hansbrough only scored 13 points a night after going off for 31 points in a win over the 87ers.

Pacers President Larry Bird was on hand for a second straight game at Memorial Coliseum.

The Mad Ants return to action on Tuesday against Greensboro.