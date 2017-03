FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To say Frank Beamer has seen it all might be an understatement.

The former legendary head coach from Virginia Tech spent more than four decades on the sidelines and he joined Jason Baker at the coach’s clinic Saturday afternoon at Wayne High School.

Beamer won 238 games in 28 years with the Hokies. He imparted wisdom on area coaches about leadership and other attributes that make a successful coach.