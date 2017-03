BRAMPTON, Ontario (WANE) – You can’t win if you don’t score.

For the first time this season, the Komets were shut out by Brampton and fall 1-0. Fort Wayne could not capitalize on eight power-play opportunities in the defeat. It snaps a streak of 101 straight regular season games for the Komets with a goal.

Luke Pither scored the lone goal of the game late in the second period.

The Komets take on the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night at 7:30 P.M. at home.