Driver hospitalized after car crash, vertical landing in culvert

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Uniondale man was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle and landing vertically in a culvert.

State police responded to the area of US 24 and Old US 24 in Huntington County on report of the crash late Friday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police Department, an investigation found that a 58-year-old man was driving a van eastbound on US 24 approaching a curve near Old US 24 when he looked down at his cell phone and failed to negotiate the curve.

The man’s vehicle went over an embankment and down into a culvert coming to rest vertically, with the back end of the van up in the air.

The man, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. State police indicated that he was released a short time later.