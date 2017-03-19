Art exhibit to tell stories of trials, successes of Blue Jacket clients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Museum of Art will showcase artwork that tells the stories from clients of the Blue Jacket non-profit, which seeks to help people find a second chance at gainful employment.

The second annual Second Chances Art Exhibit will be held on Friday, March 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum.

Erin Patton, Derek Decker and Rebecca Stockert are three of the artists who were chosen to have work featured in the Second Chance exhibit. Each artist produced work that tells the story of one Blue Jacket client.

All the proceeds from the event fund the Career Academy, a two-week training program that helps adults seeking new employment.

Advanced tickets are now on sale.

For more information about the event, visit the event page. For more information about Blue Jacket, visit their website.