11-month-old baby dies at hospital after Fulton Co. crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 11-month-old baby died in a crash in Fulton County Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the crash at US 31 and State Road 110 just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation found that a 21-year-old woman was driving southbound on US 31 and attempted to make an eastbound turn onto State Road 110. The woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of a northbound pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man.

The woman along with her two passengers was transported to a South Bend hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman’s 11-month-old baby was transported to a Plymouth hospital where he died, the press release said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The press release revealed that neither alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash. The crash is under investigation.