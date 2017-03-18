Police: Barricaded man made threats about harming himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a report of a man who made threats about harming himself on social media and barricaded himself inside a home.

Police and a SWAT team were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the home in the 6900 block of Raintree Road.

Fort Wayne Police Spokesman Officer John Chambers told NewsChannel 15 that after the man made the threats, someone noticed and contacted the police.

Officers are currently attempting to make contact with the man using loudspeakers and sirens. A NewsChannel 15 photographer said officers also deployed at least two flash bangs.

No other information is known at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Raintree Road barricaded man View as list View as gallery Open Gallery