Police pursuit ends with crash into creek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pickup truck being pursued by Fort Wayne police crashed into the creek at West State Boulevard and Westbrook Drive.

The pursuit and crash ended shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the crash to help get the driver out of the truck. It took crews more than 30 minutes to remove the person from the cab of the truck. Emergency dispatchers were not yet aware if the person was injured.

The FWFD Dive Team was also called to assist.

The scene is very active with a heavy police presence. Fort Wayne firefighters and paramedics are also on scene.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer captured images of a damaged light pole. It’s unclear if the driver struck anything else.

West State Boulevard is closed between North Clinton and Wells Streets while crews investigate and clean up.

No other details were immediately available.