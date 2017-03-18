North Side advances to first state title game in 52 years

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The North Side Legends will play for the 4A boys’ basketball state championship in Indianapolis next Saturday.

The Legends defeated Merrillville, 82-73, Saturday at Huntington High School in semi-state.

It’s the Legends first chance at a state championship since 1965 and only their third appearance in the title game.

After leading 38-27 at halftime, North Side outscored Merrillville 22-14 in the third quarter and led by 19 after 24 minutes of play.

Merrillville cut the lead to as little as 8 with a minute to play, but North Side hit some clutch free-throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

North Side has 26 sectional titles and 13 regional championships, but the state title has been elusive for the program for decades.

North Side has two state championships, 1955 and 1965.

North Side will play Ben Davis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

Highlights and post game interviews will be included with this story later.