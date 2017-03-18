Indiana agency’s model spreads throughout state

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — After a decade of challenges, a state agency in northwest Indiana is thriving and helping other areas in the state pool resources for regional projects that need a boost.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2mBk9vx ) reports that the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority began with a series of fits and starts, but was reauthorized in the 2015 session of the Indiana Legislature.

Today, six more RDAs have joined northwest Indiana in trying to build more livable communities in their areas. The north central, northeast and southwest regions are engaged in economic development activities after winning $42 million of state grants in the Regional Cities Initiative competition.

The RDA was the brainchild of former Democratic state Rep. Chet Dobis of Merrillville. Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels strongly supported it.

