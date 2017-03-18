Fort Wayne non-profit to thank community leaders at luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne non-profit dedicated to enrich the lives of children with Christianity will host a luncheon to thank community leaders who helped them succeed.

The luncheon, hosted by the Euell Wilson Center, will feature Fort Wayne native and Dallas Cowboys fullback Rod Smith as a guest speaker.

The Euell Wilson Center is an afterschool and summer program for youth and families founded in 1993 by the standout athlete, Euell Wilson.

RVSP’s for the event are now closed.

For more information and to volunteer, visit the Euell Wilson Center.