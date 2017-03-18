Family gets car during Mad Ants game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fred Grote Automotive and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants surprised a family with a new car.

The Hoffman Family won the car as part of the “Slam Dunk for the People” car giveaway.

Several families in need were nominated.

Fred Grote, owner of Grote Automotive, presented the keys to Sarah Hoffman during the Man Ants game Saturday.

“It feels great,” Grote told NewsChannel 15. “I mean, there’s no better feeling than to give.”

Sarah’s husband took his own life several years ago and the family has struggled to get by ever since. Sarah’s son Brett plans to use the car to get to and from school and work. He hopes being able to drive will help him save money for college.

Sarah also has a younger son.

“With everything that’s been taken fro us, it’s just absolutely amazing to see something almost returned or gifted towards us,” Brett told NewsChannel 15. “I’m very thankful.”