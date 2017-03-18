FAME Festival returns for 30th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of students, family members and friends will gather at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend as the FAME Festival celebrates its 30th year.

The Foundation for Art and Music in Education, FAME, mission statement is “to foster and perpetuate creativity through multicultural arts education.”

Students celebrate FAME’s biggest event of the year by showing off their best art pieces and performances at the Grand Wayne Center.

The 2017 edition is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

China and Southeast Asia will be the focus of this year’s festival.

Over 6,000 pieces of art are on display from 60 schools. 3,000 students will entertain in 45 performances.

A Celebration of Youth concert will cap off the festival on Sunday, featuring the Philharmonic Youth Concert Orchestra & Youth Symphony along with the Fort Wayne Ballet Youth Company.

Workshops featuring guest musicians, dancers, and visual artists will also be featured.

Admission for adults is $5.00. Children 18 and under are free. Most activities are also free for students.

For more details, visit the official FAME Festival website.