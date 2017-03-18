EACS to host job information fair ahead of hiring season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools will host a job fair to find bright, talented individuals ahead of their April hiring season.

The job information fair will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Hill Learning Center, 1000 Prospect Avenue in New Haven.

The fair offers the opportunity for applicants to meet with human resources and principals, along with special education, health service, transportation, facility, maintenance and food service departments to discuss what type of jobs may be available.

Resumes will be accepted and information will be provided on the application process.

For more information, visit East Allen Community Schools.