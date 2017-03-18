Councilman: Downtown and Southeast side need equal development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council Glynn Hines (D-6th District) gave his annual State of the 6th District address Saturday, discussing a new housing project, but also his frustration with a lack of growth.

Hines borrowed from Charles Dickens by calling Fort Wayne A Tale of Two Cities. He said there’s downtown and then there’s the southeast quadrant – the haves and have-nots.

The councilman is calling for the same enthusiasm that’s been going into downtown development to be shown for Southeast Fort Wayne. He wants to see retail and commercial development in the 6th district.

“You can’t get a T.V. set in the 6th district,” he expressed. “You can’t get headphones. You can’t get a pair of stockings. So we’ve got to have some sort of retail development that is progressive, that is local.”

He believes all parts of the city need the development focus and intensity that Downtown is currently receiving – especially the lacking 6th district.

“That would mean that you have the convenience of not driving way north, way west to get the basic necessities that everyone else has,” he said. “That’s what it means. So, you save money driving gas. You save money going to a job. You have the accessibility, the same as you have all over the city.”

Hines announced that the number one 6th district project of 2017 is Posterity Heights. The 45 million dollar project will make housing, transportation, and childcare costs easier and more affordable for single-parent students who will then be able to focus on their education.

The project’s visionary Cedric Walker says it will build self-sufficient lives for generations to come.

“Where employment is concerned and home ownership that says people take pride in their community and it’s an investment now and rather than the value of it going down, the value of it is now going up and we’re producing tax paying citizens,” Walker said.

Many promising projects were named, but the spotlight is on Posterity Heights.

All the financial agreements for Posterity Heights will close in May. Construction will begin shortly after that.