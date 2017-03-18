Clerical error blamed for 2,500 past-due notices in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The utility department in the Indiana city of Columbus is apologizing after more than 2,000 customers incorrectly received past-due notices.

The Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2nQePW5 ) that city utility clerks were sending out routine email notices earlier this month for water and sewer bills when the mistake happened. Columbus City Utilities director Keith Reeves tells the newspaper that about 2,500 of the notices went out instead of the 200 accounts that were actually past due. Reeves says it was a clerical error and the city regrets the mistake. ___ Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

