Car slams into tree, 2 seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were seriously hurt when the car they were in went off the road and slammed into a tree.

The crash happened around 5:30 Saturday morning on S. Bend Dr., near the intersection with Burbank Dr.

The car hit a thick tree before spinning and coming to a rest against another tree.

Two people were pinned inside the wreckage.

They were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 a third person may have been in the car. A K-9 officer was brought in to search the area.