Bishop Luers falls to Twin Lakes in 3A semi-state game, 67-57

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The chance to play for a state championship ended for Bishop Luers Saturday evening at Huntington.

The Knights lost to Twin Lakes, 67-57, in the 3A semi-state game.

Bishop Luers trailed 25-29 after two quarters, but a resurgent third quarter had the Knights up 46-45 at the end of the third.

Twin Lakes, however, was led by Justin Crabb. He scored 21 points and put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Twin Lakes will play Indianapolis Crispus Attucks next Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the 3A State Championship. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Bishop Luers finishes the season 19-8.

