$22M turkey hatchery project planned in western Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Minnesota-based company is planning to spend $22 million to build a turkey hatchery in western Indiana.

Select Genetics of Willmar, Minnesota, says it plans to start construction of the new facility in Terre Haute next month and begin production in the spring of 2018. The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nwqIRS ) the 83,000-square-foot facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park will produce young turkeys for commercial use.

Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. president Steve Witt says it will be an all-concrete, bio-secure building rather a barn-type facility. The county will provide $1.5 million toward utility and infrastructure work for the facility, which is expected to have up to 100 workers.

Witt says the facility is expected to pay average wages of about $34,000 a year.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com