Tour bus belonging to musical group catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tour bus belonging to a classical trio vocal group, The Texas Tenors, caught fire behind the Embassy Theatre Friday.

The group drove into Fort Wayne at 7:30 a.m. for their Friday evening show at the Embassy. The Fort Wayne Fire Department told a NewsChannel 15 photographer that the bus caught fire 30 minutes after arriving.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus when it caught fire. Firefighters said that the entire bus was engulfed in flames and was under control within three hours.

The fire department indicated the fire was possibly caused by an electrical problem and that open windows contributed to the severity of the blaze.

The bus was at least a million dollar loss. Items lost inside the bus included a leather jacket belonging to one of the group’s members and computer bags.

Another bus is being sent to the group from Tennessee for their next tour destination in Elkhart.

Texas Tenors tour bus fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Firefighters clean up the scene of the tour bus fire behind the Embassy on Friday, March 17. A charred leather jacket belonging to one of the band members and charred computer bags from the tour bus fire on Friday, March 17. The charred remains from inside the tour bus after the fire behind the Embassy on Friday, March 17. Flames near the tour bus which caught fire behind the Embassy on Friday, March 17. The tour bus after the fire was extinguished while firefighters clean up the scene on Friday, March 17.