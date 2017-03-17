Steuben County jury delivers guilty verdict in rape, criminal confinement case

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A Steuben County jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before issuing a guilty verdict Thursday in a rape and criminal confinement trial involving a woman who the defendant had met at work.

Chad M. Farrell faces up to 40 years in prison for rape and 16 years in prison for criminal confinement when he’s sentenced on April 10, 2017 for the crime which took place in February of 2016.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Farrell met the victim where they both worked in the summer of 2015 and later that year he moved in with her for about two weeks. When the woman told Farrell she didn’t want him living with her anymore he began saying threatening things to her including, “now you have an enemy.”

Then on February 18, 2016 Farrell called the victim at about 11:30 p.m. after he had stopped by her apartment that same afternoon. During the phone call, Farrell told her he was having a hard time breathing and asked if she could take him to the hospital.

She went to pick him up and after Farrell got into the car he told her he no longer wanted to go to the hospital and just wanted to go home. After arriving at Farrell’s residence, the victim got out of the car to help him inside. Once the got inside the trailer, she helped Farrell into his bedroom and that’s when he pulled a knife and raped her and at one point stated, “you deserve this.”

After the rape, the victim got dressed and tried to leave, but the front door had been deadbolted. While standing between the door with and the victim while holding the knife, Farrell passed out. The victim told police she took the knife and hid it under a cushion of the couch and ran to her car. She then called 911 and told the dispatcher she’d been raped.

Farrell came to, ran out of the trailer and jumped on top of the hood of the car. She told investigators she didn’t want to run over him, so she stopped the car and he proceeded to get inside, prompting her to exit and run away. Farrell then drove off down U.S. 20, but returned a short time later with a police car right behind him. He was then arrested.

The jury in the two day trial heard testimony from seven witnesses called by the prosecution and five witnesses called by the defense.