Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says he never pointed a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

In a statement, Hannity said he was showing “my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only.”

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are “great friends” and the “incident is being sensationalized.” He says “everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way.”

Fox News said in a statement that Hannity is well-trained in firearm safety and is licensed to carry a gun.

“The situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger,” Fox said.