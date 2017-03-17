Police seek public’s help to find sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Matthew Ray Epperson, 31, on one felony count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction. The sheriff’s department said Epperson failed to appear in-person and register when required to do so.

Epperson is described as a white man; 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing glasses.

The sheriff’s department indicated that Epperson was last known to be in the area of Orland.

Anyone with any information on Epperson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-665-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867).