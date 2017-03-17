Police search property of man where slain teens were found

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Law enforcement searched the home and property of the man where two teens were found dead last month.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum indicated that a search of the 40-acre property belonging to Ron Logan began around noon Friday. Authorities have not said what evidence led to a search warrant being granted.

Slocum added that Logan has not been charged in connection with the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

The teens were found slain Feb. 14, a day after they vanished while hiking on trails near Delphi, about 95 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Police are stressing that Logan is not a suspect in the case. Detectives say that his lawyer has advised him not to talk.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said Thursday that more than 100 tips have been investigated since two suspect photos were released. Meanwhile, about a dozen search warrants have been served in the case, Slocum said.

The Indiana State Police Alliance has established an account for individuals or businesses that wish to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation with “Delphi Reward” written on the memo line. Donations should be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

State police strongly urge anyone who recognizes the man to call 1-844-459-5786. A tip can be left anonymously. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

The reward fund for information is currently over $230,000.