Mother Nature brings winter back with a venegeance



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Winter isn’t over just yet as area roads are slick and hazardous as the result of a Friday morning snowfall. Police are reporting multiple slide offs and minor accidents as the result of the weather.

According to NewsChannel 15 meteorologist Greg Shoup, the wintry mix will slowly change over to all rain before ending late this morning.

Through the afternoon don’t look for much sun as most of the rain will come to an end. Highs will just be in the upper 30s.

To track the snow and rain check out WANE’s interactive radar