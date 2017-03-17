Mastodons earn second round bye in C.I.T.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mastodons have earned a bye to the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT).

The 26-team event advances the top three advancing teams in the KenPom rankings to the quarterfinals. Only Furman and Saint Peter’s ranked above Fort Wayne in the rankings. Losses by UNC Asheville, Georgia State and Albany opened the door for the ‘Dons to receive the bye.

Fort Wayne will now skip the second round (March 18-20) and advance to the quarterfinals (March 24-26). Opponent and location to be determined following the second round.

The 20-12 ‘Dons have won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time as an NCAA Division I member.