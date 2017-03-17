Man caught on surveillance breaking into Marion auto store

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on surveillance breaking into a Marion auto store.

The suspect broke into Weagley’s Auto Services, 1123 E 38th St., around 3 a.m on Saturday, March 11.

The man was inside the business for an extended period of time before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who can ID the suspect is asked to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).