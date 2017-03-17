Job cuts endure at Indiana factories despite Trump pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some 1,500 workers at three Indiana factories are still facing layoffs, despite hopes that President Donald Trump would intervene to prevent their jobs from moving to Mexico.

The first wave of 50 layoffs has already happened at United Technologies’ 700-worker electronics plant in Huntington, which is slated for closure.

Another 550 job cuts are expected at Carrier Corp.’s Indianapolis factory, where Trump’s intervention last fall curbed job losses but didn’t halt them altogether.

Local union president Chuck Jones says he expects layoffs to start within weeks at a 300-worker Rexnord bearings factory in Indianapolis that is moving to Monterrey. A Trump tweet in December accused Rexnord of “viciously firing” the American workers.

Laid-off Huntington worker Julie Marsh said Friday that some remaining employees are starting to panic about their futures.

