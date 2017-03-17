Huntington store on JCPenney closure list

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A JCPenney store in Huntington is among five in Indiana slated for closure as part of the retailer’s plans to optimize its operations. The store at Glenbrook Square in Fort Wayne is not on the list.

According to JCPenney, most of the 138 stores on the closure list will begin the liquidation process on April 17 and the company will provide outplacement support services for eligible employees. It’s also evaluating relocation opportunities for managers.

The other JCPenney locations to close in Indiana are located in Logansport, Columbus, Connersville and Jasper. Three stores in Ohio are slated to close, but none in the NewsChannel 15 coverage area.

JCPenney announced plans to close stores on February 24 as part of its plan to return to profitability.