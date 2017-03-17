Hats and Heels event supports local women, healthy babies

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) -If you like to dress up a little or just relish unique flavors in a beautiful setting, Healthier Moms and Babies’ Hats and Heels fundraiser offers all of that and more. Think tasting stations, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, little plates, views of downtown from the 26th floor of the PNC Building, live music by the West Central Quartet, and mobile bidding on silent auction experiences, specialty items and services.

The proceeds go toward the nonprofit Healthier Moms and Babies organization whose goal is to reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy in Allen County by offering health education and case management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families.

Paige Wilkins is the Director at Healthier Moms and Babies. She says, “Fort Wayne has the third highest infant mortality rate in the state of Indiana.” That rate (IMR) is the number of babies who die in the first year of life, per 1,000 live births according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The causes of deaths are also tracked so that preventable causes can be addressed based on needs in communities. Wilkins states that “last year, Healthier Moms and Babies had 106 healthy babies with only two babies admitted to the NICU for prematurity, the leading cause of infant mortality.” She continues “because of community support, fundraising events and donors, we have been able to increase the number of Healthier Moms and Babies staff. Last year, was a record breaking year for us. We increased the total number of women served by 36% and doubled the number of healthy babies born.”

As our community changes, so have the strategies to ensure healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. Hispanic and Burmese women are now served in their languages.

Tickets are now available for $85 per person or $160 per couple. Order online or by phone at 260-425-3348. Advance online registration is recommended because guests can also register while online for the mobile bidding process for the silent auction. Visit the Healthier Moms and Babies website for more about their services.