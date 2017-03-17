Fourth graders help friends who lost home in fire

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – On this St. Patrick’s Day we’ve found the pot of gold. It involves three fourth graders with hearts of gold and buckets collecting money for a family in need.

“Once we heard it happened we just took action,” Fourth grader Kali Koontz said.

Kali Koontz, Keirra Bolen and Brayden Arbogast ride the bus with Audrey and Anthony Price. Earlier this month the Price Family’s home was destroyed in a fire.

“I kind of wanted to help because I know them, and I want them to have a better life,” Bolen said.

“We’re trying to raise money for them so they can get the stuff they need,” Arbogast said.

The three started Pennies for the Price Family. Classes at Albion Elementary School plus the junior and senior high are competing to raise the most money. Whoever wins gets a pizza party, and the money will go to the family.

“It’s fun having friends on the bus because they like to help people and care,” Audrey Price said.

Audrey said she lost some of her favorite things in the fire, but has a positive outlook.

“Life has been good, but when I found out about [the fire] I was sad,” she said.

Kierra, Kali and Brayden have never done something like this, but they don’t think it will be their last time helping people out.

“I’m very thankful,” Bolen said. “I just want [those giving] to know that we are helping a family and it’s very nice to help somebody.”

Friday was the original deadline to have all that money in a counted, but maybe some classes are hoping the luck of the Irish will help them because now the final day will be Monday to see which class raised the most.