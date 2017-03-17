Five-alarm fire rages in downtown Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling five-alarm fire that is burning in downtown Raleigh, according to WNCN-TV, a WANE-TV sister station in North Carolina.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m.

The main building involved in the fire is under construction, but has spread to other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials. No injuries have been reported and there are no indications that anyone is trapped inside the building, officials said.

WNCN also reported a construction crane at the site collapsed.

Several streets in downtown Raleigh are closed.

The Red Cross is mobilizing volunteers to assist those who have been displaced by the fire. A local church is opening as a shelter downtown.

It’s too early to determine what started the massive blaze.