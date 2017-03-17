Demolition of former police headquarters on hold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne on Friday agreed to halt the demolition of a building located on the southeast side that was once the headquarters of a gas pump company and the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Work to tear down the Bowser buildings located at 1302 Creighton Avenue began Thursday, however city spokesperson John Perlich told NewsChannel 15 early Friday afternoon that the decision was made to halt the process after Mayor Tom Henry met with City Councilman Glynn Hines, representatives from Indiana Landmarks and community activist Donita Mudd.

According to Perlich, the delay will allow Indiana Landmarks, an organization that saves, restores and repurposes historic buildings, to begin a dialogue with the McMillen Foundation, which owns the buildings to discuss the whether Indiana Landmarks might be able to purchase the property or find a developer.

However, Perlich added that it’s the city’s belief that it will be difficult for a buyer to be found since efforts to do so over the past several years have not resulted in any interest due to the conditions of the building and demolition will ultimately be the end result.

The McMillen Foundation had planned to hand over the property for use by the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

