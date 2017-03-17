Flanagan’s celebrates luck of the Irish with St. Patty’s Day party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Flanagan’s Restaurant hosted a St. Patty’s Day party Friday, complete with bagpipers, a party tent and green beer.

The party kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Bagpipers scheduled two shows, one at lunch and one at 6 p.m. A party tent will open at 5 p.m. with a DJ playing till the wee hours of the morning.

Green beer will be served throughout the day along with other Irish favorites, including shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, Irish bangers and mash, Irish Reubens.

Flanagan’s isn’t the only place hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party. Deek Park Irish Pub kicked off their own celebration on Thursday, which will run through Sunday.

On Friday, celebrators started the morning with Irish coffee, a prayer and donuts. A 11,000 square foot tent opened later. Events planned for the day include a keg toss, shamrock sprint, and a parade.

For more information, visit Flanagan’s and Deer Park Irish Pub.

Flanagan's St. Patrick's Day celebration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People enjoy green beer. People enjoy food. A plate of Irish food. A man toasts with his green beer. Bagpipe players. A bagpipe band member plays an Irish tenor drum. Green beer. A woman wears a Irish face mask. Three friends wearing traditional Irish clothing. Two guests celebrate by wearing green. A man toasts with green beer. Bar patrons enjoy green beer. A sign that reads "0 Days still Saint Patrick's Day". A little girl. A child sleeps at the table. Two patrons enjoying food.