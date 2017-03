INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Defensive back Darius Butler is returning to the Colts for another season as the veteran signed a one-year, $3 million deal on Friday.

The soon-to-be 31 year old Butler tallied 33 tackles and and three interceptions last year for the Colts.

Butler, who has played safety at times in his career, is expected to play more safety this upcoming season as the Colts have parted ways with two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams.