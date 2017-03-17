Bluffton man sentenced to 79 years for child sex crimes

Related Coverage Bluffton man convicted of sex crimes against children

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton man found guilty of sex crimes against children was sentenced to 79 years in jail, the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Johnny Langston, 56, of Bluffton was found guilty on four counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor following a three-day trial in February.

An investigation found that Langston sexually abused two children, one during the period of 2004 to 2009 and another in late 2015 to early 2016, the prosecutor said.

In February 2016, one of the victims disclosed the abuse and another victim came forward upon hearing the initial disclosure.

The judge imposed the sentence having found that Langston abused his position of trust with the victims. Langston’s lengthy criminal history and the victim’s suffering caused by the crimes also played a role in the judge’s decision.

The prosecutor indicated that Langston told the judge he would appeal his conviction and sentence, which is to be served at the Wells County Jail.