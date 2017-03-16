Watch out! Video shows train’s snow wave engulfing platform

RHINECLIFF, N.Y. (AP) — Amtrak customers in New York’s Hudson Valley now know what to do when a train is approaching on snow-covered tracks: stand way back on the platform.

Several waiting passengers had their cellphones out Wednesday morning to video the southbound Train 236 from Albany as it entered station in Rhinecliff, 85 miles north of New York City.

As the train arrived it hit deep snow left by this week’s major storm. The impact sent a huge wave of snow flying across the platform, engulfing people who were recording the arrival on their phones.

Amtrak says no one was hurt. The rail service says the Manhattan-bound train was traveling at the authorized speed as it entered the station.

A video of the incident has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on YouTube.

