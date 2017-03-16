Third psych test ordered for Pasztor

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Elkhart County judge has ordered a third competency evaluation for the Fort Wayne woman accused of killing her two children in September.

This photo released by the Elkhart, Ind., Police Department shows Amber Pasztor. Pasztor, was arrested on two counts of murder Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in the deaths of seven-year-old Liliana Hernandez and six-year-old Rene Pasztor, who were the subject of an Amber Alert. (Elkhart Police Department via AP)

In a hearing inside Elkhart Superior Court on Thursday, a judge ordered Amber Pasztor undergo further psychiatric testing. The test will be the third such evaluation of Pasztor’s competency before she can stand trial for killing her two children after reportedly abducting them from their grandparents home along U.S. 33 in Allen County on Sept. 26.

Pasztor admitted to the killings – and the killing of her neighbor, 65-year-old Frank Macomber – in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 15 from jail in October.

