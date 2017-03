FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a tradition in the Marini household that Caroline and Lucia help fill out a bracket and this year with their basketball knowledge lacking they decided by snacking.

Check out the video as WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini’s girls picked their annual bracket with their after-school snack.

SPOILER ALERT: Unlike previous years, this selection could actually win – though the other Final Four picks are fairly unlikely.