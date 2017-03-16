Power poles collapse in Steuben Co. crash; intersection closed

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department said a crash at State Road 327 and County Road 500 South in Steuben County has caused power poles to collapse, closing the intersection to traffic.

State police responded to the scene of the crash just north of Helmer, approximately two miles north of the DeKalb County line around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The power company is advising that the power poles will take eight hours to repair and for the area to be open back to traffic.

Semi traffic is being diverted at US 20 to State Road 4. Local motorists are asked to avoid the area and use other country roads.